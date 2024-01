HQ

Samsung has unveiled two new A-model smartphones. The two devices come with a 50MP main camera, along with macro and telephoto camera. They are also powered by a 5000Ah battery that is promised to last up to two days.

Galaxy A25 5G gives you 6.5" FHD+, 120Hz AMOLED with 1000 nits at max. Supercharging is available, giving you a full charge in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy A05s on the other hand gives you a 6.7" Infinity-V-display, and 90Hz refresh rate.

