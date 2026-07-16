New Saber executive puts KOTOR Remake "hopefully" in the company's 2028 release line-up

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Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake could be landing within the next couple of years, as Saber Interactive's new chief business officer has confirmed that it has a chance at being a part of the studio's 2028 release line-up. This comes years after the remake was first announced and was then handed from Aspyr to Saber following an alleged poorly received presentation to Lucasfilm.

As caught by Wccftech, the new Saber executive Steve Allison was replying to a fan who was asking about microtransations in the already confirmed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III.

"My job isn't to squeeze money from Saber's products through tactics like that. We are preparing to do more publishing, and I'm here to organize the group in preparation for the lineup forming for 2028 (like when I came to Telltale in 2010; also, no microtransaction company). That includes Space Marine, Wick, hopefully KOTOR remake, and a few unannounced titles. As a company, Saber has never pursued microtransactions; it's not how we do our products," Allison said.

While this gives KOTOR fans hope their remake isn't as far away as they may have feared, it also confirms the launch windows for the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine threequel and the John Wick game from Saber. It appears the developer is much more confident in those dates, too. In any case, while two years might still seem a long time for a game revealed in 2021, considering we wonder if the KOTOR Remake is cancelled every other week, this at least offers a solid glimmer of hope, even if you should take this information with a hefty pinch of salt.