New Saber exec didn't accidentally reveal Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III and John Wick's release windows, studio says

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Last week, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic fans got a glimmer of hope for their hotly anticipated remake, as the new Saber chief business officer Steve Allison appeared to reveal that the game could come out in 2028, if everything went to plan. In the same response to a fan, Allison also commented that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III and the John Wick game were also apparently set for a 2028 release.

However, Saber Interactive has since clarified that we shouldn't take Allison's comments too seriously. Speaking to IGN in a response to Allison's comments, Saber said: "Steve was responding to a player primarily asking about plans for microtransactions in future titles, and he was speaking broadly, not officially, about the future slate of Saber games, which he's incredibly excited about. We have not announced any release dates or confirmed launch windows for Saber's upcoming titles. Please stay tuned for more information on all of our games, like Turok: Origins and Hellraiser: Revival, launching October 8!"

Now, this means that for now we shouldn't take Allison's word on release windows as gospel, but at the same time it wouldn't shock us to see either the new Space Marine or John Wick on the 2028 release calendar. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will be four years old at that point, meaning a sequel would be welcome to a lot of fans, and considering the John Wick game was just revealed this year, a 2028 release window gives us plenty of time for proper trailers and some gameplay, while also giving Saber a good amount of time with the game. For now, though, Saber wants us to focus on what it's got coming out right around the corner, which is the new Turok and Hellraiser games.