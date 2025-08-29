New Russian attack kills civilians a day after Kyiv massacre

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A fresh wave of Russian drone strikes has claimed the lives of civilians across Ukraine, arriving just a day after a deadly overnight assault on Kyiv (here) which, among other things, damaged EU and UK offices (here).

"When instead of diplomacy Russia chooses ballistics, continues to modernize 'shaheds' for killing, and deepens cooperation with actors like North Korea, it means the world must respond accordingly," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.

Ukrainian forces report intercepting many of the drones, but several got through, causing fatalities and injuries in multiple regions, from Dnipropetrovsk to Kharkiv. Infrastructure suffered damage, while residents were forced to endure continuous air-raid alarms.

The attacks hit on a poignant day for Ukraine, marking the anniversary of fallen defenders from the early days of the war. Kyiv and the broader international community continue calling for accountability and stronger measures to deter further aggression.