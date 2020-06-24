New rumours regarding split between Konami and Kojima

You're watching Advertisements

If there is a game that still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of many fans, it's P.T./Silent Hills. The horror game - developed by Hideo Kojima in collaboration with Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro - never saw the light of day, following the break between Konami and the Japanese developer. Fans never found out why the relationship between Konami and Kojima came to an end, but according to a report published by Gameblog.fr, there may be some clues.

According to our French colleagues, some sources close to Konami and Hideo Kojima have revealed that P.T. was developed by a small team in Kojima Productions without the publisher being aware of it. In fact, it seems that only a small group of people knew about the project, to the point that many of the company's big names discovered the game's existence when it was revealed at Gamescom 2014 for the very first time.

This could be the reason behind the breakdown between the two parties because - as the report continues - Kojima would even have created a "ghost company" so that he could release P.T. on PlayStation Store, without informing Konami of his actions. Also, it seems that P.T./Silent Hills was developed with part of the budget made available for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, prompting Kojima to ask the company for additional budget and delay the release of the project compared to what was initially expected.

These rumours are not confirmed, so take everything with a pinch of salt, but they don't seem so far-fetched knowing how much freedom of movement Kojima had when he worked at Konami.