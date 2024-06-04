New round of layoffs and two site closures at Avalanche Studios

HQ

Even at times like these, when we celebrate the future of the industry in a special way with events and major launches, we don't forget that 2024 is proving to be the worst year ever for the workers who create the titles we love so much. Now we have confirmation that another major development team is downsizing its workforce and offices around the world.

Avalanche Studios, creators of the Just Cause series, Mad Max, Rage and many others, have issued a statement on their official website informing that they are closing two of their five locations around the world (New York and Montreal), and will be reducing their global workforce by 9%, which translates to 50 redundancies.

"This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it is necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company.

"Our focus is now on supporting all Avalanchers through this difficult time. We are grateful for the invaluable contributions of those who are leaving and remain committed to creating amazing gaming experiences for our players."

It is unknown at this time whether any of the company's ongoing projects have been affected. According to the Game Industry Layoffs website, which tracks job losses for industry professionals, more than 10,200 jobs have already been lost this year alone.