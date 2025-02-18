English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Batman: Arkham Knight

New Rocksteady job listing hints at Batman: Arkham studio's next game

Melee brawling, open-world traversal, third-person action... we see you, Rocksteady.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was anything but the hit that WB and Rocksteady wanted it to be, it seems it's back to the drawing board over at the London studio. There are even rumours of a return to the Batman: Arkham series, which may have been bolstered by a recent job listing.

As spotted by GamingBolt, Rocksteady is on the hunt for a game director for its upcoming project. In the skills section of the job requirements, it lists experience with "third-person action, melee brawlers, and open world traversal games."

All of that sounds like a Batman: Arkham title, but it could also just be Rocksteady playing to its strengths. Considering that it found tremendous success with the Arkham formula, it could just be adapting that to a new IP. We'll have to wait and see, as we're years away from even a reveal of the studio's next game.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Related texts

0
Batgirl: A Matter Of FamilyScore

Batgirl: A Matter Of Family
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"The plot is virtually nonexistent, activities are repetitive and everything ends in an hour (two if you want to search for the extras)."



Loading next content