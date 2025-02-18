New Rocksteady job listing hints at Batman: Arkham studio's next game

HQ

After Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was anything but the hit that WB and Rocksteady wanted it to be, it seems it's back to the drawing board over at the London studio. There are even rumours of a return to the Batman: Arkham series, which may have been bolstered by a recent job listing.

As spotted by GamingBolt, Rocksteady is on the hunt for a game director for its upcoming project. In the skills section of the job requirements, it lists experience with "third-person action, melee brawlers, and open world traversal games."

All of that sounds like a Batman: Arkham title, but it could also just be Rocksteady playing to its strengths. Considering that it found tremendous success with the Arkham formula, it could just be adapting that to a new IP. We'll have to wait and see, as we're years away from even a reveal of the studio's next game.