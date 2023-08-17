Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

New Rick & Morty trailer released - with new voices

The series will be making a comeback soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland is famously out of the picture after domestic violence charges were filed against him (and later dropped), but that hasn't stopped the production team behind the hit show from moving forward with a seventh season, and now a trailer for the action-packed season has finally been released - featuring new voices for Rick and Morty.

It's not yet clear who is lending their voice to the alcoholic scientist and his very insecure grandson, but we may find out more when Adult Swim reveals the premiere date in a week or so.

Are you looking forward to Rick and Morty with new voices?

HQ
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Related texts



Loading next content