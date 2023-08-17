New Rick & Morty trailer released - with new voices

HQ

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland is famously out of the picture after domestic violence charges were filed against him (and later dropped), but that hasn't stopped the production team behind the hit show from moving forward with a seventh season, and now a trailer for the action-packed season has finally been released - featuring new voices for Rick and Morty.

It's not yet clear who is lending their voice to the alcoholic scientist and his very insecure grandson, but we may find out more when Adult Swim reveals the premiere date in a week or so.

Are you looking forward to Rick and Morty with new voices?