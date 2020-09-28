New Resident Evil TV series will debut on Netflix in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Resident Evil Village wasn't the only project from the franchise to make an appearance during Tokyo Game Show, as it was revealed that a new Netflix show based on its lore and characters would be arriving in 2021.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be CG series that will feature iconic heroes Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Looking at the trailer (which you can watch above), it pretty much looks like a whole series based on the cutscenes within the games. We'd say that this is a pretty smart move, as fans are already enamoured with both characters, and by doing this manner it still retains the feel of the main games themselves.

Besides the release date and the short teaser, no other details on the project were revealed, but we will be sure to keep you updated as they inevitably emerge.