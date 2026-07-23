New Resident Evil trailer is chock-full of body horror and video game nods

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When considering director Zach Cregger gave us both Barbarian and Weapons as his last two films, there is very reasonable cause to be excited for his next project, not least because it's the latest adaptation of Capcom's Resident Evil video game series. Unlike past adaptations, this coming horror movie won't be looking to tap into the established lore a great deal by including iconic characters and locations, but it will be paying homage to the gaming roots of the series all the same, as is clear in the latest trailer.

The new look at the film is crammed to the brim with body horror, twisted creatures, gore and violence, and all of the other hallmarks of the Resident Evil series. But it also shows protagonist Bryan (played by Austin Abrams) frantically searching draws to find shotgun shells and even opening a closet to find a typewriter in the centre of a desk, two elements Resident Evil fans will be very familiar with, the latter in regards to 'safe rooms'.

As for the premise of Cregger's Resident Evil flick, an official synopsis has been shared that explains: "In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos."

Resident Evil is co-written by Cregger and Shay Hatten, and the cast also includes Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser. With the premiere date set for September 18 (even in IMAX!), you can check out the latest trailer for the movie below.