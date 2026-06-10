New research shows significant increase in India's forest area

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We recently reported that the world's mangrove forests are recovering at a surprisingly rapid pace now that countries around the world have realised just how incredibly important they are, not only for ecosystems but also as protection against erosion and tsunamis. But they are apparently not the only forests that are growing.

Researchers from the Global Development Institute at the University of Manchester have conducted a study (via Phys.org) showing that India's forests are also on the mend. In total, India's area of tropical dry forest is projected to increase by approximately 2.1 million hectares between 2014 and 2024, an area comparable to the entire country of Israel.

Although this does not tell the whole story and too much logging is taking place elsewhere, it is still a step in the right direction, and Indian government programmes have contributed to these successes.