New release date is set for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

HQ

You might still remember, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection was scheduled to arrive along with the latest entry of the series, Life is Strange: True Colors on September 10, 2021. However, in order to "alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team", the launch date of Remastered Collection has been rescheduled to early 2022 as we reported back in August.

Now, publisher Square Enix has finally confirmed its new release date. Via a press release, we were informed that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is expected to land on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on February 1, 2022. It's worth noting that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be compatible with and can be purchased on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As you probably already knew, the collection contains Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, with some new features listed below:



Remastered character and environment visuals



New engine and lighting upgrades



Brand new, fully motion captured facial animation in Life is Strange

<li>Before the Storm includes Deluxe content (outfits, 'Farewell' episode, Zombie Crypt outfit)



Will you get the collection once it's available?