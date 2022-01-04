New Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17" gaming laptops go up to RTX 3080 Ti

HQ

As part of its CES announcements, Razer has just introduced the new trio of Blade gaming laptops, ranging from 14 to 17-inch screens, and sporting, as expected, more modern hardware and software.

Razer focuses the highlights on the graphic cards (up to Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti, which will be a trend for high-end laptops in 2022), the faster DDR5 memory (up to 4800MHz) or the newer-gen processors (from both AMD, with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, and Intel, up to i9-12900H). Besides, all three models ship with Windows 11 pre-installed, in case you were still hesitating about making the jump.

Within their aluminium chassis, the three models house screens ranging from 1080p at 144Hz to Full-HD at 360Hz, QHD at 240Hz or even UHD 4K at 144Hz, depending on sizes and models. And while the 2022 Razer Blade 14 comes with 16 GB of RAM fixed onboard, both 15 and 17 can be upgraded to 64 GB.

