New Rare leadership is potentially very positive for Banjo-Kazooie

There are a handful of games and franchises that are always talked about before every major event, among which we find Half-Life 3, Hollow Knight: Silksong, new F-Zero and... Banjo-Kazooie. What all these games have in common is that there are continuous rumors that something is in the works - only that nothing ever happens.

Thus, there was no Banjo-Kazooie during yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase either, but now a very credible source says that the chances of the duo's return have actually increased. More specifically, it's VGC editor (and owner) Andy Robinson who writes on social media:

"Hearing Rare's new leadership could now be massive for the chances of a new Banjo-Kazooie"

Robinson didn't elaborate, but presumably he's referring to Rare's studio head Craig Duncan being confirmed late last year as the boss of Xbox Game Studios, while Joe Neate and Jim Horth took over responsibility for Rare.

Exactly what prompted Robinson to write the post we don't know, but he's normally a very good source and isn't known as a simple click chaser, and so it can still be considered a bit hopeful. And hope is a commodity fans of Banjo-Kazooie haven't experienced in nearly two decades.