New R.A.C.E. events coming to Hardspace: Shipbreaker

A new mode has just been added to Hardspace: Shipbreaker, giving cutters something extra to get their teeth stuck into in the sci-fi salvage sim.

The new weekly R.A.C.E. event is a time-limited challenge that asks players to extract maximum value from a unique ship, with the fastest, most efficient players set to battle it out over on new leaderboards.

We also got sent the game's roadmap, which you can see below if you want a further indication of what's planned for the game.

And while we're catching up on all things Hardspace, last week a trio of key devs from the team at Blackbird Interactive dusted off their old webcams and shared the latest on their efforts, including confirmation that the studio has a well-earned holiday on the horizon.

If you're not overly familiar, the aim of the game is to dismantle broken ships in space, dealing with the challenges of operating in zero-gravity. The quirky space-sim launched into Early Access back in June and we very much enjoyed our first look (more on that here), and it sounds like it's only going to get better.

The newest content added to the game includes a new model of ship called the Stargazer, plus there's a newly implemented feature called 'cut guards', which was also discussed in the dev diary below, along with new options for rebinding keys, plus bug fixes.