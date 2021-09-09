English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
My Time At Portia

New quests, hairstyles, and NPCs have been added to My Time At Portia

The game's 3.0 update also includes a variety of bug fixes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even with its sequel My Time at Sandrock not being too far off in the distance, Pathea Games is still releasing brand-new content for My Time At Portia. The game's 3.0 update is out now and it introduces new quests, new hairstyles, and new NPCs. The update also includes a lengthy list of bug fixes to allow for a more polished experience overall.

The new quests involve characters such as Tody, Higgins, Huss & Tuss, and they can be accepted once the main story has been completed. The new NPC, known as Mason, also is available post-game and he offers players his own set of quests to complete.

You can take a look at the full list of patch notes here.

My Time At Portia

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts

My Time At PortiaScore

My Time At Portia
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"My Time At Portia is a game that we'd wholeheartedly recommend for anyone who enjoys a splash of colour and the thrills of crafting and exploration."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy