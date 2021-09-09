New quests, hairstyles, and NPCs have been added to My Time At Portia

HQ

Even with its sequel My Time at Sandrock not being too far off in the distance, Pathea Games is still releasing brand-new content for My Time At Portia. The game's 3.0 update is out now and it introduces new quests, new hairstyles, and new NPCs. The update also includes a lengthy list of bug fixes to allow for a more polished experience overall.

The new quests involve characters such as Tody, Higgins, Huss & Tuss, and they can be accepted once the main story has been completed. The new NPC, known as Mason, also is available post-game and he offers players his own set of quests to complete.

You can take a look at the full list of patch notes here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.