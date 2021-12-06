New PS5 images from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

HQ

While we still don't know exactly when the Uncharted series will make it's PC debut, it will be during January - March 2022. Now we've got a sign that tells us that it might actually be sooner rather than later.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection now has an official Steam page, which really doesn't have any new information, but it does have eight new PlayStation 5 screenshots. It has also started getting age-ratings around the world, which is always a good sign of a not too distant launch.

Hopefully the release date will be one of Sony's surprises during The Game Awards on Friday this week, but in the meantime, enjoy the new screenshots.