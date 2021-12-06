Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

New PS5 images from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

And yet the release date still eludes us.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we still don't know exactly when the Uncharted series will make it's PC debut, it will be during January - March 2022. Now we've got a sign that tells us that it might actually be sooner rather than later.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection now has an official Steam page, which really doesn't have any new information, but it does have eight new PlayStation 5 screenshots. It has also started getting age-ratings around the world, which is always a good sign of a not too distant launch.

Hopefully the release date will be one of Sony's surprises during The Game Awards on Friday this week, but in the meantime, enjoy the new screenshots.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves CollectionUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves CollectionUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves CollectionUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves CollectionUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Related texts



Loading next content