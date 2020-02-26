New PS5 Dualschock 5 controller patent reveals biofeedback

Thanks to a patent published a few days ago, we know to expect biofeedback sensors to be built into the controller, enabling modification of the user experience on the fly. The sensors can be placed a number of places, and are able to track electrodermal activity (heart rate) just like the machines at your local gym, as well as Galvanic Skin Resistance (sweat), and use them to be "indicative of a user's emotions (or at least a level of emotional arousal)".

There are no fixed limitations on what the measurements are for, or how they are used.

The drawings use a DS4 as an example of possible placements of the sensors, which suggests that the DS5 may not be that different in design and that several different configurations of sensor arrays are possible.

It's clear that Sony will try to increase the dynamic between the game and the user, especially if paired with a camera, and for VR, the experience could be immersive on a whole new level. It does however, also raise concerns in regards to the health data of the users, how these are stored and used.