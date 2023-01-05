New Predator gaming laptop from Acer comes with 250Hz Mini LED Display and RTX 40 graphics

HQ

The new Acer Predator laptops come in 16" and 18" variants, and have up to Intel i9 CPU's and up to 165 Watt mobile RTX 4080 GPUs.

The rest of it is almost as expected, up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz memory, and up to 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 - although in Raid 0.

However, the displays are, by specifications, looking really impressive. The 16" version has a 16:10 WQXGA in either 165Hz or 240Hz versions, with a third option being a 250Hz AUO AMOLED Mini LED panel at 1000 nits and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The 18" version has slightly different options with an odd option for a 1080p/165Hz display, the same WQXGA at 165Hz or 240Hz as the 16", and again what appears to be the same MiniLED display, but this time 1000 dimming zones are mentioned, we do assume that this also applies to the 16" version.

A more simple design has been implemented, and several ports moved to the back. As a flagship model, it also comes with two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4.

Prices are starting at 2349 Euro.