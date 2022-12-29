New Poll Reveals Most Requested Video Game Anime Adaptation

HQ

A new poll by the Japanese publication Anime! Anime! asks gamers which title or franchise they'd like to see adapted into an anime, with Splatoon being the most popular answer. The second most requested anime adaptation was for Xenoblade Chronicles, with The Legend of Zelda following closely behind.

As reported by GoNintendo, the top 10 games in the poll contain a fair few Nintendo franchises, but there are other games as well that would make for some interesting anime adaptations, including Minecraft and Undertale.

Anime adaptations of video games have been popping up quite frequently over the last few years, with some such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners earning a great amount of praise. If we did see a Splatoon anime sometime in the future, it's likely going to offer a different experience from the more violent gaming anime adaptations out there.

Which game do you think should be made into an anime next? Check out the full top 10 list from the Anime! Anime! poll below: