New Pokémon Snap update adds new areas and Pokémon for free

Ever dreamed about a pocket monster stepping on you? Good news!

Nintendo is rarely as eager as Microsoft and Sony when it comes to bringing more content to its already released games, but the Japanese giant does a great job when it actually does.

Bandai Namco and Nintendo have given us a new trailer revealing that New Pokémon Snap will get three new areas and twenty additional Pokémon in a free update on August 3. The areas are called Barren Badlands, Mightywide River, and Secret Side Path, and the latter is especially noteworthy because it'll shrink us down and make our dear pocket monsters look huge.

Speaking of the additional Pokémon, we're not told who all of the new ones are, but you can see the likes of Feraligatr, Rockruff, Swalot, and Tropius in the trailer below.

