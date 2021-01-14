New Pokémon Snap trailer reveals April launch

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo was fairly secretive and vague when New Pokémon Snap was unveiled last summer. They barely wanted to talk about how it would be different from the original or even when it would launch. Fortunately, today's trailer clears things up.

Not only does the fresh New Pokémon Snap trailer show off some of the different pocket monsters and areas we'll get to capture with our camera in the Lental region, but also reveals that the game is set to launch on April 30. We even get a few hints of how to get special poses and Legendaries, so it might be worth paying close attention.