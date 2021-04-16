New Pokémon Snap tells you everything you should know

You're watching Advertisements

After ten months of waiting, we're just two weeks away from the launch of New Pokémon Snap. Nintendo has given us quite a few trailer since the game was unveiled last summer, but some of you might not have seen all of them. That's where today's trailer comes in handy.

Because Nintendo has given us a new trailer from New Pokémon Snap that basically tells you everything about the game. From the rudimentary stuff like what the game is actually about and its controls to how you get higher scores or find hidden pocket monsters.