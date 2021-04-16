Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap tells you everything you should know

How is it different from the original? Get your answer here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After ten months of waiting, we're just two weeks away from the launch of New Pokémon Snap. Nintendo has given us quite a few trailer since the game was unveiled last summer, but some of you might not have seen all of them. That's where today's trailer comes in handy.

Because Nintendo has given us a new trailer from New Pokémon Snap that basically tells you everything about the game. From the rudimentary stuff like what the game is actually about and its controls to how you get higher scores or find hidden pocket monsters.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
New Pokémon Snap

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy