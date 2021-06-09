Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap is the most downloaded Switch eShop game in Europe last month

Miitopia and Minecraft follow in second and third.

Nintendo Europe has just shared a list of the Top 15 most downloaded eShop games for May 2021, and the winner goes to...New Pokémon Snap. This is actually not too surprising, since as we reported at the beginning of May, even though it just launched on the last day of April, the game has become the third biggest Nintendo launch of 2021. So we can totally see how popular New Pokémon Snap is.

You can check the full list below (it doesn't include any physical sales):


  1. New Pokémon Snap

  2. Miitopia

  3. Minecraft

  4. Among Us

  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  7. Super Mario Party

  8. Subnautica

  9. Stardew Valley

  10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  11. Pokémon Sword

  12. Subnautica: Below Zero

  13. Stick Fight: The Game

  14. Monster Hunter Rise

  15. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Do any of the top 15 surprise you?

New Pokémon Snap

Thanks Nintendolife

