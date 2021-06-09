New Pokémon Snap is the most downloaded Switch eShop game in Europe last month

Nintendo Europe has just shared a list of the Top 15 most downloaded eShop games for May 2021, and the winner goes to...New Pokémon Snap. This is actually not too surprising, since as we reported at the beginning of May, even though it just launched on the last day of April, the game has become the third biggest Nintendo launch of 2021. So we can totally see how popular New Pokémon Snap is.

You can check the full list below (it doesn't include any physical sales):

Do any of the top 15 surprise you?

Thanks Nintendolife