New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update adds features to Pokémon boxes, fixes bugs

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have proven to be incredibly successful titles, but even with their sales figures breaking franchise records, there are still many who find problems with the games. Namely, with their performance.

There was a hope that the upcoming update to the game could help patch some of these overall performance issues. Now that we have the patch notes for February's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update, unfortunately it doesn't seem like we're getting a performance overhaul, but we are getting significant bug fixes and some changes to Pokémon Boxes.

Some of the more significant bug fixes include fixing issues regarding the game crashing whenever a player enters a certain location. While this comes at the cost of reducing wild Pokémon and people in an area, it will be preferable to the game randomly closing at certain points. Characters will no longer be locked into certain expressions, too, so you can't look tremendously happy while your team is getting wiped by the Elite Four.

Further updates and fixes are being planned for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can check out the full patch notes for update 1.2.0 here. Game Freak plans to launch the new version later this month.