New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid to get an Incineroar with an Imbatibility Emblem

Although it's been almost two years since its release, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remains the current titular entry in Nintendo's creature-collecting and battling franchise. That means Game Freak has continued to supply new events and Tera Raids to adventurers still roaming Paldea. And while it's been a while since we've been there, it might be time to go back for one last Pokémon catch.

A new Black (7-Star) Tera Raid has just been announced for an Incineroar with Imbatibility Emblem. This Pokémon will appear at level 100 and The Mightiest Mark, and will only be available from 6-8 September and 13-15 September. The Incineroar that is part of this event have a Sinister Tera Type and can only be caught once per game, so good luck.