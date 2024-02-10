New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet spirits have been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

HQ

In its latest Spirit Board event, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has added seven new spirits from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The five day event is set to run from 9th-14th February and will introduce some of Gen 9's most iconic creatures to the long-running brawler.

These seven spirits include the Paldean starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly; the Legendary Paradox Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon; and Ogerpon and Terapagos from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

The event is the third out of four Spirit Board events planned for 2024. Titled Fresh New Faces! The year's first Spirit Board event included spirits from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, and Pikmin 4. The second event called Sentinels, Gods, and Baseball contained spirits from WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Hades.