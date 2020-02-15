New Pokémon Funko collection announced

Nintendo has plenty of fun collectables available for a vast variety of its games and now, Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu!/Let's Go Eevee! is getting a new collectable figurine collection following last year's 'A Day With Pikachu' collection. The new collection is called 'Afternoon with Eevee & Friends' and will feature nine figurines for fans to collect and for those who manage to catch each one (by buying them all for $14.99 each) will be able to display the whole collection as a diorama.

Each month will see a new figurine release starting with the release of Eevee later this month. While the exact dates have yet to be confirmed, each Pokémon to join the collection has been revealed. The Pokémon are Eevee, Vaporeon, Sylveon, Glaceon, Flareon, Espeon, Jolteon, Leafeon and Umbreon releasing starting this month through October of this year.

Check the Eevee figurine out below and check the full team out here.