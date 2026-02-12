New plot details, season length revealed for Spider-Noir

HQ

Ahead of the reveal of the Spider-Noir trailer, we've got some new information regarding Nicolas Cage's web-slinging crime drama before it sets its sights on our screens this spring. Plot details, the amount of episodes, and more have been unveiled ahead of time, giving us some details to start cracking the case wide open.

In Spider-Noir, Nicolas Cage won't exactly be playing the same version of the character we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Instead, he'll be playing Ben Reilly, a character introduced by Marvel in the 1970s as a clone of Peter Parker. He's also not going to be called Spider-Man. Instead, he'll be known just as The Spider, which is a call-back to superhero names of old.

Also, as per Esquire, Cage's new crime drama is set to run for just 8 episodes. It'll follow The Spider as he investigates assassination attempts on the crime boss Silvermane, and feature Noir-styled variants of classic Spidey villains, such as Sandman.

As we already know, you'll be able to watch the series either in black-and-white or true-hue colour, and if you want to see how both of those versions look, check out loads of new Spider-Noir images here.