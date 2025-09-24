New PlayStation Plus games announced for October 2025, including Alan Wake 2

HQ

Sony has announced the line up of PlayStation Plus Games for October 2025, and in time for Halloween, one of the best horror games of the last year will be offered as a monthly game for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers: Alan Wake 2.

Two years after its release, Remedy's masterpiece sadly never got the sales it deserved at launch, but has continued to sell well in the months that have followed, ultimately becoming a commercial success for Remedy. Now, it reaches a new audience on PS5 as it is included in the monthly games for October 2025, for all subscribers on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Sony also announced the other PS Plus games for October 2025: Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3. Alongside Alan Wake 2, they will be added on October 7, so you still have time to claim the September games.

And for the Game Catalogue for PS Plus Extra/Premium subscribers, The Last of Us: Part II will be added on Friday, September 26, as part of The Last of Us Day celebrations.

Coming soon, Tekken 3, Soul Calibur III, and Tomb Raider Anniversary will be added in the Classics Catalogue, only for PS Plus Premium.