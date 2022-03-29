New PlayStation Plus: Everything you need to know

HQ

Last Friday, I wrote about Sony's plan to officially unveil the new PlayStation Plus this week, and we didn't have to wait long.

Sony reveals that the fusion of PS Plus and PS Now will simply be called PlayStation Plus when it launches in several Asian markets this June before gradually making its way to other parts of the world the following weeks and months. The three-tiered system will instead distinguish themselves by adding an extra name at the end, starting with PS Plus as it basically works today:

PlayStation Plus Essential

This basic version is pretty much the classic PS Plus with at least two (they're apparently moving away from the three we're used to) "free" games each month, exclusive discounts and downloadable content, Cloud storage for save files and being able to play online multiplayer games that aren't F2P.

That's why the price will remain the same as well.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Will obviously have everything included with Essential, as well as a collection of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded and played at no extra charge. The collection will include PlayStation Studios games like God of War, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Returnal in addition to third-party games like Death Stranding and Mortal Kombat 11 at launch.

This tier will cost £10.99/€13.99/$14.99 monthly, £31.99/€33.99/$33.99 quarterly or £83.99/€99.99/$99.99 yearly,

PlayStation Plus Premium

Finally we have the closets thing to Game Pass even if PlayStation Studios games won't launch directly on it. On top of the aforementioned benefits, this tier's collection has up to 340 games from PS, PS2, PSP and PS3. The latter will unfortunately still only be available by streaming, but the other ones can either be downloaded or streamed.

Premium is also where we'll get access to time-limited demos of some games.

That's why this highest tier will cost £13.49/€16.99/$17.99 monthly, £39.99/€49.99/$49.99 quarterly or £99.99/€119.99/$119.99 yearly.

Those of you who have PlayStation Now subscriptions will get Premium at no extra cost for the remaining time of your subscription.

We'll get more information about the games included in the collection, the selection of time-limited demos and everything else in the coming weeks and months leading up to launch.

How do you think it sounds right now?