New PlayStation console update adds open and closed parties

A new update for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles has officially been released and it has added a couple of new features that have been long requested. At the forefront is the ability to now be able to create open and closed parties on PS4 and PS5 consoles, with this feature even able to be used through the PS App. PS App users can also finally use dark mode.

To add to this, it's also noted that PS5 consoles will be getting an array of UI enhancements to both game base and also Trophy Cards, and that PS5 users can also look forward to mono audio for headphones if you desire that feature.

Otherwise, another PS5 feature will be the ability to use Voice Command to open games, apps, and settings, and control media playback - although it should be noted that this is a preview feature.

Lastly, it's noted that Sony does intend to bring Variable Refresh Rate support to the PS5 in the future, meaning the console will soon be able to match its output refresh rate to the TV or monitor that it is connected to. There's no word on the exact release date for this feature, only that it is "on the horizon".