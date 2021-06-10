New PlayStation 5 update released

Sony has now released a new PlayStation 5 update, which brings the console to version 21.01-03.20.00. While it's by no means a major one, it still does a few things to make your experience with the console better:

• This system software update improves system performance.

• We've updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

• We've fixed an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled.

• We've fixed an issue where games that you've hidden on PS4 were not hidden on PS5.

• We've made the process of copying games from USB extended storage to console storage in the game library more stable.

Have you updated your console yet and noticed any differences?