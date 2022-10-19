Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

New PlayStation 5 controller to be released in February for at least £209

The controller announced by Sony late last summer has now been given both a release date and a price tag.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Sony announced a new PlayStation 5 controller called Edge in August, we thought it would be quite expensive. Now the details have been revealed and we finally know when it will be released - and how much it will cost.

Sony says the Edge controller will launch on February 23 and will then have a recommended price of £209.99/€239.99. In addition, extra parts for the controller will be sold separately for £19.99/€24.99.

We've also received a new trailer showing both what the controller offers and some of the benefits this can bring. Planning to buy one?

HQ
New PlayStation 5 controller to be released in February for at least £209
New PlayStation 5 controller to be released in February for at least £209


Loading next content