New PlayStation 5 controller to be released in February for at least £209

When Sony announced a new PlayStation 5 controller called Edge in August, we thought it would be quite expensive. Now the details have been revealed and we finally know when it will be released - and how much it will cost.

Sony says the Edge controller will launch on February 23 and will then have a recommended price of £209.99/€239.99. In addition, extra parts for the controller will be sold separately for £19.99/€24.99.

We've also received a new trailer showing both what the controller offers and some of the benefits this can bring. Planning to buy one?