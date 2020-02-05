Cookies

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

New Pathfinder RPG hits Kickstarter and gets funded

Wrath of the Righteous has already passed its funding goal, plus Chris Avellone has confirmed that he's involved with the CRPG sequel.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker was the first CRPG based on the enduringly popular Pathfinder pen and paper RPG ruleset, and as such it has proven popular enough with video game enthusiasts that a sequel is in the works.

Once again Owlcat, the team behind the original, is handling development, and narrative designer Chris Avellone has confirmed his involvement too.

A Kickstarter campaign is also up and running, and despite only launching last night, it has already attracted enough funding from the crowd to hit its target, and now we're moving through the stretch goals (the next being a new class, the Warpriest).

There's actually a whole bunch of information about Pathfinder on the campaign page linked above, but if you'd like to know more, we got a sneak peek at the game ahead of the campaign starting and you can read our first impressions of Wrath of the Righteous by rolling a D20 right here.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

