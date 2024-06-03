New patch with UI and performance improvements for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

HQ

If you have Game Pass, we imagine you've already opted to check out and even complete Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Ninja Theory's new title that has raised the technical bar for the current generation, even if it has left some other areas less than perfect, as we told you in our review.

Be that as it may, there's still plenty of room for improvement in Senua's Icelandic sequel, and the studio has released a minor patch with some improved UI features.

Patch notes for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Added a warning prompt when selecting 'New Story' as this option resets the current save's story progress.



Fixed the large text size option, which was causing UI elements in chapter selection to go out of bounds.



Animation sync issues during some enemy executions in combat have been adjusted and fixed.



Adjusted the combat events during the Thórgestr battle at the end of Chapter 1



Several localization fixes.



Tree collision fixes in Chapter 2 settlement puzzle.



Fixed the crash when closing photo mode after extended gameplay.



Fixed a few cases of memory leaks game-wide.



Ultrawide fix during Chapter 3 cinematic to prevent Fargrímr from disappearing.



Indoor rain inside the broken house in Chapter 1 is fixed.



Ghosting issues fixed when running Frame Generation.



Added missing SFX during Chapter 3 puzzle and Chapter 4 combat



Fixed missing captions in several areas across the game.



Missing facial animations in Chapter 5 cinematic after village battle.



Misaligned peach fuzz around Senua's neck and face has been corrected.



Goði combat crowd push events have been adjusted for a better combat experience.



Improved FSR3 artefacts.



Fixed the case of some animated objects were invisible during gameplay.



Fixed instances of black marks appearing on faces around beards and fine hairs on Low preset.



We imagine there will be more minor updates to the game, as most of Ninja Theory gets to work on their next title, which has already been approved by Xbox Game Studios.