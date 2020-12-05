New patch will allow The Division 2 to run at 4K 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

A new update has been detailed for Ubisoft's third-person looter-shooter, The Division 2, and it will allow for the title to be played at 4K 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as Wccftech reports. The announcement for the upcoming enhancements were revealed by Ubisoft Massive in a State of the Game broadcast on Wednesday, December 2, where it was stated that it will arrive alongside the 12.1 title update scheduled for February 2, 2021.

It should however be noted that this upcoming patch will not be the optimisation patch for The Division 2 on next-gen consoles, it will only allow the game to be run at 4K and 60fps, as stated during the broadcast. Following on, to add clarification to the matter, Ubisoft Massive Content Specialist, rxlyaT tweeted; "The Division 2 will get an update to allow 4K 60FPS on the new-gen consoles! Series S, Series X and PS5."

Before that however, title update 12.0 is set to be releasing very soon, next week to be exact, and will introduce a whole bunch of new features and quality of life changes. You can look forward to the new Optimisation Station, designed to help you get the most out of your gear, as well as changes coming to the Summit and the Summit Challenges, to make the experience better and more rewarding. You can read further into the 12.0 title patch on its update notes, right here.

Thanks, Wccftech.