news
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

New patch for Armored Core VI introduces ranked multiplayer mode

New PvP courses and customisable mech parts have now been added.

HQ

Patch 1.05 has arrived for From Software's acclaimed title Armored Core VI and with it it introduces a long-awaited ranked multiplayer mode complete with leaderboards. You start there as unranked, and fight your way up to the coveted S-rank, and if it doesn't suit your nerves to run one-on-one matches, it's just as well to run ranked 3v3 together with two friends.

In addition to this, some smaller items have also been added. Among other things, the ability to customise your nameplate, new PvP courses and new parts to customise your mech with. The latter consists more precisely of two new "hand weapons" (WR-0555 ATTACHE Heavy machine gun and PFAU/66D Pulse missile launcher) as well as two new "back weapons" (DF-GA-09 SHAO-WEI Gatling cannon and VE-60LCB Laser cannon) and finally also new "lightweight frame parts".

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

