New Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remaster trailer showcases the game's intro

By the looks of things, Nintendo doesn't have a major game to announce for our favourite plumber this year, and so instead we're being treated to a lot of Mario remakes and remasters in 2024. We've already had Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and now next on the list is Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

A remaster of the second Paper Mario game, The Thousand Year Door tells the story of a once prosperous town that since sank underneath the ground, burying a great treasure in its depths. Mario then steps in to come and see what all this treasure business is about, and our story kicks off.

We don't get a look at any gameplay in this short trailer, but soon enough we'll be able to see the game for ourselves. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remaster launches on the 23rd of May, and hopefully we'll get a demo before then.