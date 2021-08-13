English
Outriders

New Outriders patch buffs heroes and fixes bugs

The update is out now.

Outriders was released on April 1, but despite a pretty hefty pandemic related delay from 2020, it was still in a pretty rough state. Fortunately, People Can Fly has really made an effort to sort issues out and also improve the gameplay according to community feedback.

And now a pretty massive update has been revealed that offers buffs for all four classes as well as several bug fixes. Head over to Reddit for the complete list of everything new and find out what you can expect from your character when you play next time.

