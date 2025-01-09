New open beta for Monster Hunter: Wilds coming in february

HQ

Capcom has announced a fresh open beta for Monster Hunter: Wilds ahead of its official release on February 28th, 2025. Players eager to get a taste of the action will have two opportunities to dive in—first from February 6th to 9th, and then again from February 13th to 16th. This beta will allow players to create their own characters, embark on the game's storyline, and tackle a special monster hunting mission.

Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the franchise, these beta weekends promise plenty of action, with full access across all platforms. The beta will provide a glimpse into the game's mechanics and visuals, as players begin to immerse themselves in its vast world. Monster Hunter: Wilds looks set to build on the series' legacy, offering a thrilling pre-release experience.

Are you ready to join the hunt and get an early peek at Monster Hunter: Wilds?