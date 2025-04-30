New open beta announced for Dune: Awakening

HQ

All fans of the saga created by Frank Herbert and with several film adaptations, the most acclaimed by Dennis Villeneuve, know that the next Dune game will arrive on June 10. Dune: Awakening promises great immersion on the planet of Arrakis and a new beta has just been announced to give you a chance to experience the title a month before its release.

In this beta you will be able to experience survival in the deserts and part of Act 1 of the proposed storyline for the project. Featuring a cinematic narrative, Dune: Awakening will take players on an open-world experience into one of the most influential sci-fi universes in history. In addition, they have released a cinematic trailer, which you can enjoy below.

To give you more information about this beta, it's worth knowing that it will run over the weekend of May 9-12, giving access to many more players than on previous occasions. The content available will be the first twenty hours of the story, plus the ability to freely stream and share the content. If you are interested, there are two ways to access the beta. The first is to go to the Dune: Awakening Steam page and sign up for the beta. The second is to watch the Dune: Awakening LAN Party Broadcast on May 10, where your attendance can earn you a key.

In addition to the LAN Party, there will also be a stop at PAX East, where you can try out the game in person and chat with various developers of the title.

If you're interested in more stories about the Fremen, the Sandworms, the Bene Gesserit, and the whole world of Herbert, we invite you to sign up for the beta. Dune: Awakening is now available for pre-order. If you pre-order the Deluxe or Ultimate edition, you can enjoy exclusive items and five days of early access.

Will you be the real Lisan Al-Gaib?