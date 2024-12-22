New One Piece movie coming soon, confirms Eiichiro Oda

HQ

During Jump Festa 2025, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda revealed that a new movie is in the works, slated for release in 2025. The announcement was made during the One Piece panel, where Luffy's voice actor, Mayumi Tanaka, read Oda's message to the audience. While specific details remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Following the success of One Piece Film: Red, which garnered critical acclaim and benefited from Oda's hands-on involvement, expectations for the new film are high. With the One Piece franchise expanding across anime, manga, and live-action adaptations, the upcoming movie is poised to be another milestone for the series.

What are you hoping to see in the next One Piece movie?