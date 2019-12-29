New off-screen footage of Half-Life: Alyx emerges

There's plenty of appetite out there to see more of Valve's next Half-Life game, which was announced just a few weeks ago and is set to land on PC in March 2020. Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel to the events of Half-Life 2, and we got a few glimpses of what we can expect when hostilities resume against the Combine in the reveal trailer that we've added below.

The game looks great, and it's already proving popular with Index headsets selling well as people get VR ready ahead of the game's planned release in March. With so much interest around the game, we thought we'd share this link to see more of the game in action, with off-screen footage shared by tech outlet Tested, who visited Valve to play the game on a number of headsets. Check it out if you want to see more of the game in action.