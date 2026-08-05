New official Mega Man book featuring comic strips is a hit on Kickstarter

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Next year, Capcom's most iconic mascot, Mega Man, will turn 40. He made his debut on the NES in 1987 and quickly became very popular. Capcom will mark this occasion by finally releasing a new game in the main series featuring him, Mega Man: Dual Override, which will be the first in nine years.

But of course, there are others who want to celebrate this milestone as well, not least series creator Matthew Taranto (best known for his Brawl in the Family comics), who has received Capcom's blessing to produce an official hardcover book featuring comics about Mega Man, called Mega Man: Bot in the Family. It promises over 200 pages filled with "the entire 40-year history of the Mega Man series" in the form of humorous comic strips:

"The comics range from one-off jokes poking fun at some of the absurdities of the series to multi-part storylines that play out across several pages. (Or across several chapters!)

In addition, some pages will break from the normal panel-by-panel format and present different kinds of gags. So you'll never quite know what you'll see next every time you turn the page!"

Interested? So are we! If you want this book, you'll need to head over to Kickstarter, where the funding goal was reached in just 30 minutes. That means the project is a go, and you can click here to read more and secure your copy. Both digital and hardcover editions are available, and of course there are also deluxe versions for true Mega Man connoisseurs.