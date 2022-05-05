Cookies

New Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer released for May The Fourth celebration

The series starts streaming at the end of May.

This month will be one for the ages if you love Star Wars. May 27 marks the release date of the two first episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a miniseries where we get to know more about what general Kenobi did during the roughly 20 years that passed between movie three and four.

We already know that Ewan McGregor is back as the titular character, and that Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader, and we can expect plenty of other surprises as well. To celebrate Star Wars day (May the fourth), we have now got a brand new trailer to enjoy. Check it out below!

