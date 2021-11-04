New Nvidia leak reveals more PlayStation games coming to PC

HQ

In an absolutely massive Nvidia leak a few months ago, several titles coming to PC were revealed. Many of those leaked titles has been confirmed after that, like Alan Wake Remastered, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition.

This does of course increase the chances of others being real as well. Now a new leak as surfaced, and several titles from the first leak has once again been reconfirmed while others have got release dates. This includes Microsoft titles like Gears 6 coming to PC late next year, Fable coming late 2023 and The Elder Scrolls VI that supposedly is launching early 2024.

But while those were more certain and expected, even if the launch windows were new, it is more surprising to see quite the few PlayStation exclusives heading for PC. According to the list, Ghost of Tsushima and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC in February, Death Stranding: Director's Cut in March followed by Returnal in April and Sackboy: A Big Adventure in May. After that we have Horizon Forbidden West in September and Ratchet & Clank (probably Rift Apart) in October.

While we firmly believe most dates are placeholders, the leak seems to indicate that the window between Sony's releases for PlayStation and PC is shrinking, as they seem to be adopting a strategy more similar to what Microsoft does. The PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently said in an interview that he would like to see a world where Sony's games could be enjoyed by "hundreds of millions of people". Including PC as a PlayStation format seems to be a logical step in this direction.

Thanks Screen Rant