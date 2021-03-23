New Nintendo Switch will have OLED display and Nvidia DLSS

You're watching Advertisements

Your next Switch will have its processing power from a new Nvidia SOC (System on Chip), which will provide support for one of Nvidia's best technologies, the DLSS that reconstructs images in real time at a higher quality, giving you higher framerates and better image quality at the same time.

While it came with the last-gen 20 series RTX GPU's, the newest DLSS 2.0 has really shown significant improvements in quality and framerates.

This is according to Bloomberg who also predicts a higher asking price of $350 or even $399.

This would make sense as the 2015 Tegra X1 chip has for long been outdated, and the Switch struggles with performance on a number of modern games, even basic 720p and 1080p gameplay.

The 7" OLED Screen of the new model will be a 0.8" increase, and come from Samsung.

The new Switch is expected to land this holiday season.