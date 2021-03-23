Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
New Nintendo Switch will have OLED display and Nvidia DLSS

The device is also expected to feature a higher asking price.

Your next Switch will have its processing power from a new Nvidia SOC (System on Chip), which will provide support for one of Nvidia's best technologies, the DLSS that reconstructs images in real time at a higher quality, giving you higher framerates and better image quality at the same time.

While it came with the last-gen 20 series RTX GPU's, the newest DLSS 2.0 has really shown significant improvements in quality and framerates.

This is according to Bloomberg who also predicts a higher asking price of $350 or even $399.

This would make sense as the 2015 Tegra X1 chip has for long been outdated, and the Switch struggles with performance on a number of modern games, even basic 720p and 1080p gameplay.
The 7" OLED Screen of the new model will be a 0.8" increase, and come from Samsung.

The new Switch is expected to land this holiday season.

