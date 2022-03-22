New Nintendo Switch update allows users to create software folders

HQ

Nintendo has released a new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch console, an update that allows users to create folders/groups on their console's homepage, making it ever easier to organise and keep tabs on all the different pieces of software at your system's disposal.

As shown in a short set of instructions on the Nintendo Support page, the system will allow users to create up to 100 groups on their console, with up to 200 titles per group, not that many people have 20,000 Switch games to have to file though.

Still, the feature is a handy one nonetheless, so be sure to head to the instruction page for the rundown on how to file your games and software on your Nintendo Switch.