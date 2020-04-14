New Nintendo Switch skin sticks on like Donkey Kong

A brand-new, officially-licensed skin and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch has popped up on Nintendo's Online Store in America, and it's catching fans' attention beyond its beautiful art. Hold your horses as it's sold out already, (and nowhere to be found at Nintendo Europe's My Nintendo Store), but take a look and you'll see what we mean.

Indeed, the skin covers not only the Nintendo Switch itself and the back of the unit but also its Joy-Cons, the Dock and the Joy-Con grip, all with nice silhouette art inspired by the back-lit levels found in the highly-acclaimed Donkey Kong Country series by Retro Studios.

Or is it? As suggested by a user over at Resetera, even though the Savannah Silhouette theme might have been taken from Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze's level and loading screen, some of the figures and poses of DK and Diddy Kong themselves don't seem to have been imported from any official asset source.

Of course, linking this to a potential new Donkey Kong game for the Switch would be stretching a bit too much (more so if we keep in mind that Retro Studios has been gearing up for, and seemingly only for Metroid Prime 4), but the new art is interesting for fans nonetheless and this could spark their imagination on where the Kong family could be heading next. What are your thoughts?